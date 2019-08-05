'Historic': Internet hails the decision to abolish Article 370
New Delhi, Aug 05: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament today proposed to remove Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers Jammu and Kashmir assembly to define 'permanent residents' for bestowing special rights and privileges on them. The government has proposed to remove all provisions Article 370.
A furry of reactions surfaced on Twitter following the announcement. Here are some of them:
Historical day AUG 5th— Chaitanya Krishna (@imchaitu_) August 5, 2019
There will be only one flag 🇮🇳
from kashmir to kanyakumari#Article370 pic.twitter.com/PR8PUZjfRg
Historic day for India n their citizens Article 370 removed officially....— RAHUL BABBAR (@RAHULBABBAR007) August 5, 2019
Every individual is celebrating the big decision but opposition is protesting why they are against if something happening for better india #Article370 pic.twitter.com/nGuXcuHIxM
It needed an MSD to finish the #Article370 from Kashmir.— Chethan Kumar (CK) (@_chethankumar_) August 5, 2019
Modi. Shah. Doval.#Article370 pic.twitter.com/uahc7Yr2q6
There will be only ONE Flag.— Shekhar 🇮🇳 (@Shekhar_O7) August 5, 2019
Only ONE 🇮🇳
Proud to be an Indian. #Article370 pic.twitter.com/nIAgexgzQ7
With #Article370 gone, at long last, the slogan "From Kashmir To Kanyakumari, India Is One"— MANOJ K JHA aka MANU (@manojgjha) August 5, 2019
finally, finally comes true!#OneIndiaPlan #KashmirHamaraHai pic.twitter.com/BYqOjYRC81
#Article370 scrapped by a historic decision.— Bindu (@Bindu_5) August 5, 2019
Now no two flags, no different rule.
Kashmir now belongs to 1.3 Billion people.
Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iHonWKh4z6
He really did it 😐— Sheshadri K R (@Sheshadri1992) August 5, 2019
Despite my reservations against Shah , he has got some guts! Well done 😊 hope that peace and harmony prevail in Kashmir
#Article370 pic.twitter.com/ijPbbZqqzA
OH MY GOD ..what a HISTORICAL DAy .. n just go n search on Google ..I will find this about #Article370. pic.twitter.com/eZ3QqgR0hD— RaAJeEv SinGh (@realy_m_raajeev) August 5, 2019