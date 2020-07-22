Hira in Panna: 10.69 carat diamond worth Rs 50 lakh found in mine in MP

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bhopal, July 22: A 10.69 carat diamond, with an estimated value of Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday has been unearthed in a mine in Panna district in

Panna's diamond officer R K Pandey said Anandilal Kushwaha (35) has deposited a 10.69 carat diamond with the local diamond office (Hira Karyalaya), who has a lease of a mine in Ranipur area.

Kohinoor diamond was surrendered not handed over by Maharaja of Lahore

Kushwaha had also recently deposited a 70-cent diamond, he said, adding that this is the first big find after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was eased in the district.

According to the official report, the precious stone will be auctioned and the proceeds will be given to the depositor after deducting government royalty and taxes.

The diamond is yet to be valued but local experts claimed that it can fetch up to Rs 50 lakh based on its quality.

Delhi Health Minister: Sero surveillance from the 1st till 5th of every month | Oneindia News

Kushwaha told reporters that he and his partners have been working hard for the last six months in the mine and were thrilled about the find.

Panna district in the state's Bundelkhand region is famous for its diamond reserves.