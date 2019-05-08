Hindutva touches a feverish pitch in Bhopal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, May 08: The battle at Bhopal is turning out to be an interesting one. The fight is between Digvijaya Singh of the Congress vs Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of the BJP.

Chanting of mantras, yagna laced with several controversial remarks have been the highlight of the campaign by both parties in Bhopal, which has been a BJP bastion for long.

Singh and Thakur have both been performing yagnas as part of their campaign. Singh along with his wife Amrita performed a hot yagna, a ritual that is conducted both in hot and humid conditions. With the temperature at 41 degree Celsius, the yagna was performed at the Sophia College ground in Bhopal. Prior to this Singh held a road show flanked by sadhus.

Also Read | Despite being barred for 3 days, Sadhvi Pragya campaigns, gets EC notice

The yagna was led by Namdev Tyagi alias computer baba. It may be recalled that he was bestowed a minister of state status by the then BJP led government in Madhya Pradesh. He was also appointed on a panel to oversee the cleaning of the Narmada.

"BJP sarkaar 5 saal mein Ram Mandir bhi nahi bana paayi. Ab Ram Mandir nahi toh Modi nahi." (BJP remained in power for five years but it failed to construct Ram Temple, so when there is no Ram Mandir then there should be no Narendra Modi too.)," the Baba said.

Thakur on the other hand performed a yagna too. The BJP while reacting to the yagna performed by Singh said that the same was meaningless and only a show piece.

Bhopal Fact Check Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Bharatiya Janata Party

Digvijaya Singh Indian National Congress + More Details