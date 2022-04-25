Hindutva is culture, not chaos: Shiv Sena attacks BJP on Hanuman Chalisa row

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Shiv Sena has attacked the BJP in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna over the Hanuman Chalisa row.

The ruckus that the BJP has started in the name of Hindutva cannot be supported. Hindutva is culture and not chaos, the editorial said The Rana couple are lawmakers from Amaravati and it cannot be said which party's flag they will raise, the article also read.

Amaravati MP Navneet Kaur and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana were arrested over the weekend for allegedly inciting the public after they warned to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree in Mumbai.

She had refused to be sworn in the name of Ram and she wanted to chant the Hanuman Chalisa. The BJP leaders are supporting her and this is surprising, the editorial also said.

The Shiv Sena also said that this should be done at the national level and they should go to the residence of Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, the Prime Minister's and Home Minister's home. Uddhav ji is leading just one state, the article also said.

"Mumbai Police has sent a detailed report to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes against Rana's false caste certificate. So it is natural for the Rana couple to create a ruckus against the Mumbai Police," the article said while adding that Navneet Kaur had fought the elections with fake documents.

Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:51 [IST]