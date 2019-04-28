‘Hindustan zindabad hai, tha aur rahega’: PM Modi tweets after meeting Sunny Deol

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat Sunny Deol.

The prime minister has appreciated Deol's "humility and deep sense of passion for a better India".

"What struck me about Sunny Deol is his humility and deep passion for a better India. Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur!" he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Modi added, "We both agree- Hindustan zindabad hai, tha aur rahega."

Deol joined the BJP on April 22 and was fielded from Gurdaspur. The actor is pitted against Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, Aam Aadmi Party's Peter Masih and Punjab Democratic Alliance's Lal Chand.

Earlier in the day, the PM met new mayors of south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations. "Had a great interaction with Sunita Kangra, Avtar Singh and Anju Kamalkant.