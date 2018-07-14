Hindus need to shun slave mentality: Bhaiyyaji Joshi

New Delhi, July 14: RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi has said that Hindus need to shun slave mentality and self-centredness and work unitedly for the country, the religion and the society.

He also expressed dissatisfaction that the Hindu society was divided into different sects.

"Hindu philosophy is based on the principle that everyone has a right to live. It is the strength of the Hindu society," Joshi said.

"But Hindu society is divided into different sects. We should strive to bring equality among all the Hindus in the country," he said.

He was speaking at Samajik Sadbhav (communal harmony) meeting in Somnath town in Gir Somnath district on Friday.

"The present plight of the Hindu society is due to several evils like slave mentality, which needs to be removed. Hindus need to shun self-centredness and work for the country, the religion and the society," Joshi said.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)