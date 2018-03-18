'Hindus must be ready for martyrdom', says Vinay Katiyar on Ram Janmabhoomi issue

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Katiyar has made yet another controversial reamark on Sunday and said that another revolution for the Ram Janmabhoomi is needed. He said that Ram Janmabhoomi is demanding sacrifice and Hindus should be ready for it.

The decades old Ram Janmabhoomi matter is a contetious issue which is sub-judice. On December 6, 1992, a mob of Karsevaks had demolished Babri Mosque in Ayodhya claiming that it was built on the site where a Ram Temple once stood.

"I believe Ram Janmabhumi is demanding another sacrifice, and the Hindu community should get ready for this. The way Mulayam Singh Yadav fired shots on December 6, 1992 and many people were killed, another such revolution needs to be instigated and our Hindu community must be ready for martyrdom," Katiyar told news agency ANI.

Katiyar is not new to controversies. The Supreme Court is yet to give a final verdict on the matter, but that has not stopped Katiyar from frequently issuing statements regarding the building of the Ram temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site

['Temple will be built where Ram Lala is resting in Ayodhya', says Vinay Katiyar]

On February 25, the controversial BJP MP had said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be constructed on the spot where "Ram Lala" is resting. "I will not comment on how long it will take as the issue is now being heard by the Supreme Court," Katiyar told reporters in Barabanki, UP.

Recently, the controversial Rajya Sabha MP said that "Muslims should not even be living in this country, they should go to Pakistan or Bangladesh".

Katiyar, who founded the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) youth wing, Bajrang Dal, had also earlier said that a bill should be introduced in Parliament that frames a punishment for those "who do not respect Vande Mataram, (and) those who insult the national flag, or hoist the Pakistani flag."

OneIndia News

