Hindus feeling insulted, SC must show haste in Ram Temple matter: RSS

New Delhi, Nov 2: Expressing disappointment over the Supreme Court's decision to push the hearing in the Ayodhya matter to January, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday said "Hindus are feeling insulted".

RSS' Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that Hindus have been waiting for a long time for the resolution of the matter. He said Hindus had put a lot of hope on the SC when it was decided that the matter would be heard on October 29, but the top court has 'indefinately' deferred the matter.

"Hindu apamanit mehsus kar raha hai, humein is baat ki vedana hai (Hindus are feeling insulted, we are sad over this)," Joshi said.

He urged the Supreme Court to show haste in the matter as it is something concerning sentiments of crores of Hindus. Joshi said delay in the Ram Temple issue is hurting Hindu sentiments.

"Ram sab ke hriday mein rehte hain par wo prakat hote hain mandiron ke dwara. Hum chahte hain ki mandir bane. Kaam mein kuch baadhaein awashya hain aur hum apeksha kar rahe hain ki nyalalya Hindu bhavnaon ko samajh ke nirnay dega (Lord Ram is in everyone's heart, but Lord apepars (Manifests) through temples. We want that (Ram) Temple be constructed. There are some hinderances and we expect from the Supreme Court that it would understand the sentiments of Hindus are take a decision)," he said.

The Supreme Court will in January decide on when the Ayodhya matter will be heard. The court on October 29 said that it would decide in the first week of January, the composition of the Bench and also the date on when the matter will be heard.

The CJI on October 29 clarified that this does not mean that the appeals will be heard in January. It will be listed for fixing another date of hearing, the CJI also said. "We have our own priorities. Whether it comes in January, February or March will be the call of the appropriate Bench," the CJI also said.

Taking a strong exception to CJI's "We have our own priorities" statement, Joshi said that it was sad that Hindu sentiments is not among the priorities of the top court.