Hinduness is a dynamic process, everyone in India is Hindu: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Sep 18: Explaining RSS' philosophy on the third day of his lecture series in Delhi, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said identity wise everyone in India is a Hindu.

Bhagwat was speaking on the third day of his lecture series in Delhi when he explained the RSS's views on Hinduism, education and caste.

"Anya matpanthon ke saath taalmel karne waali ekmatr vichardhara, ye Bharat ki vichardhara hai, Hindutva ki vichardhara hai...Bharat mein rehne waale sablog Hindu hi hain, pehchaan ki drishti se, rashtriyata ki drishti se (Indian or Hindutva ideology adjusts with other ideologies. Everyone living in India is a Hindu, in terms of identity, in terms of nationality," Bhagwat said.

"Hinduism is a wrong word--"ism" is a closed concept. Hindutva, Hinduness is not any "ism" but a dynamic process. Gandhi ji has said the endless search for truth is called Hindutva. S Radhakrishnan has said Hindutva is a continous process," he added.

He also spoke on the contentious issue of cow vigilantism and said strict action must be taken against those indulging in violence in the name of cow.

"Why only over issue of cows, to take law into hands over any issue is wrong and a crime. Strict action should be taken. But cow is a matter of devotion. Gauraksha to honi chahiye. Samvidhan ka bhi margdarshak tatva hai to uska paalan karna chahiye," he added.

Many people are working on as to how the use of cows can be brought into everyday life & used in all houses using technology. They talk about protection of cows, they are not involved in mob lynching. They work for the betterment of society: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/RwSq5CZZF1 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2018

Bhagwat also said conversion by illegal and unfair means was wrong. Responding to a range of questions on the last day of the three-day outreach conclave, he said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh does not accept Article 370 and 35-A of the Constitution which give special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He pitched for greater development of the state, saying it was essential to bring its people into the mainstream.

Responding to a question, Bhagwat said there is no anger against Hindutva and its acceptance is increasing across the world To a query on women safety and rising incidents of rape, he said we have to create an environment where women feel safe and secure.

Men, he said, have to learn to respect women. He also said the LGBTQ community should not be isolated as they are part of society. But at the same time, gay rights is not the only pressing issue which should be debated. Times are changing and society has to take a call on such issues, Bhagwat said.