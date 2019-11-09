  • search
    #hindumuslimbhaibhai trends on Twitter ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya

    New Delhi, Nov 09: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce at 10:30 am its verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the verdict at 10.30 am on November 9.

    #hindumuslimbhaibhai trends on Twitter ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya
    Hashtag like #hindumuslimbhaibhai started trending as one of the top India trends on Twitter with at least 10,000 tweets till 10 am.

    Authorities said social media posts will be monitored to ensure that no attempt is made to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading fake or inflammatory content.

    Arrangements have also been made to ensure the safety and security of religious places across the country.

    Recently, a 56-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Maharashtra's Dhule district for writing an objectionable post on the eve of Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, police said. Sanjay Rameshwar Sharma, a resident of Old Agra Road in Dhule, had posted a message in a regional language on his Facebook wall claiming he would celebrate Diwali after getting "justice" for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, and stressed it would remove a "dark spot of history".

    After police teams monitoring social media posts came upon Sharma's Facebook post, he was arrested under sections 153 (1) (B), 188 of IPC (commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), an official said.

    More AYODHYA News

    Read more about:

    ayodhya twitter trends

    Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
