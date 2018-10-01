  • search

Hindu, Yogi, RSS: The common factor between Pakistan’s official line and Lashkar’s thinking

    New Delhi, Oct 1: The official line that Pakistan towed at the United Nations was similar to line that its terrorists have been towing over the past several years. After being chastised by External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj for harbouring terrorists, Pakistan decided to counter these statements by targeting the RSS and also raking up the Assam NRC issue.

    Pakistan envoy Saad Warraich described the RSS as fascist and the breeding ground for terrorism. He also raked up the NRC issue and said that for a country where members from India's minority, including Christians and Muslims are publicly lynched at the hands of Hindu zealots, where perpetrators of Samjhauta attack receive state patronage, where an unabashed Hindu extremist Yogi Adityanath who openly advocates religious superiority of the Hindus serves as the face of the largest Indian state, Uttar Pradesh, where right to citizenship to Bengalis in Assam is being arbitrarily rescinded and who have suddenly been made stateless and have been called 'termites' by a prominent Indian leader, where churches and mosques are torched, is surely not qualified to give sermons to others.

    The line towed by the envoy is similar to the one that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been towing for several years now. If one were to revisit the various interrogation reports of Lashkar operatives, they have raked up similar issues. The boss of the outfit Hafiz Saeed too in his brainwashing summits has spoken about the Rohingya Muslims, RSS among other issues.

    Warraich's statements are a clear indicator that terrorism in Pakistan is state sponsored. A senior official in Delhi told OneIndia that Pakistan stands exposed with such statements.

    Instead of cleaning up its act and fighting terror, it has decided to meddle in India's internal affairs. The real problem is at the border, which Pakistan has made sure has become a launch pad for its terrorists, the official also added.

    Moreover the official line and the one taken by the terrorists is very similar. It is now amply clear yet again that the terrorists have been towing this line at the behest of the officials in Pakistan, the officer also noted.

