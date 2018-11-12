Hindu Sena demands changing name of Tipu Express, wants it to be named after Ananth Kumar

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta

On November 10, the Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka had celebrated Tipu Jayanti to honour Tipu Sultan. Tipu Sultan, a 17th century ruler of Mysore region, is a controversial figure as some see him as a freedom fighter while other, especially the BJP and right wing groups, consider him as a mass murdered who tortured Hindus.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

"I got completely shocked, on the one hand the BJP is protesting the move of the Karnataka government organising Tipu Sultan Jayanti and on the other hand BJP ruled central government under the Indian Railway has allowed a train to named after Tipu Sultan. Nationalist citizens of Bharat is not going to tolerate such hypocrisy (sic)," Gupta's letter to Goyal said.

"I do not need to remind you who Tipu Sultan was, and how he had killed thousands of Hindus and raped Hindu women (sic)," the letter further said.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar who passed away this morning

Gupta further requested that the Tipu Express be renamed after Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who passed away today in Bengaluru.

"On behalf of nationalist citizens of our country, Hindu Sena is requesting you to rename Tipu Express in the name of Sh. Ananth Kumar who unfortunately died today (sic)," the letter further said.

"Sh Ananth Kumar was true son of Karnataka and he was born in Bengaluru so renaming Tipu express in his name would be a great tribute to him," the letter said.

Tipu Express is a daily train that runs between Bengaluru and Mysuru. After Shatabdi Express, Tipu Express is the fastest train between the two cities.

Ananth Kumar, one of the tallest BJP leaders from Karnataka, passed away this morning. The six-time member of Parliament from the Bengaluru South constituency was suffering from cancer.