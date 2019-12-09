  • search
Trending Karnataka By-polls Unnao
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hindu Mahasabha to file review petition against Ayodhya verdict

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: The Hindu Mahasabha is likely to move Supreme Court seeking a review of the court's decision to allocate an alternative 5-acre plot to the Muslim side to build a mosque.

    Hindu Mahasabha to file review petition against Ayodhya verdict
    Representational Image

    "We will file review petition today challenging SC decision of granting 5 acres of land to the Muslim side in another site at Ayodhya or anywhere the Board finds it suitable, in the Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute case", said Vishnu Jain, lawyer for Hindu Mahasabha.

    Hindu outfits not to observe 'Shaurya Diwas' post-Ayodhya verdict

    This will be the seventh review petition against the verdict.

    Six petitions were filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of its November 9 judgement which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

    While five pleas have been filed by Maulana Mufti Hasbullah, Moulana Mahfoozur Rehman, Mishbahuddin, Mohd Umar and Haji Nahboob, who are all supported by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the sixth one has been filed by Mohammad Ayub.

    A 5-judge bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had in a unanimous verdict on November 9 decreed the entire 2.77 acres disputed land in favour of deity 'Ram Lalla' and also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

    More HINDU MAHASABHA News

    Read more about:

    hindu mahasabha supreme court ayodhya

    Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 11:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue