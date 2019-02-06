Hindu Mahasabha leader Pooja Pandey, husband arrested for recreating Mahatma Gandhi's assassination

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Aligarh, Feb 06: The Aligarh police on Friday has arrested Hindu Mahasabha's Pooja Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey from Tappal, for recreating Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Pooja Pandey is the national secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey who was later produced in court said,"No regrets. We have not committed any crime. We have used our Constitutional right."

Pandey landed herself in trouble after she shot at Gandhi's effigy using an artificial gun, after which 'blood' started flowing out of the effigy.

The incident happened in Aligarh on January 30, a day which is observed as 'Martyr's Day' to commemorate Gandhi's death anniversary. The Hindu Mahasabha leader also garlanded the statue of Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist who had shot dead Gandhi in 1948. The Mahasabha had announced that it would observe Gandhi's death anniversary as 'Shaurya Diwas'.

Earlier, five people were arrested for allegedly burning an effigy of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. As per the police reports, the suspects allegedly belonged to the right-wing All India Hindu Mahasabha.