  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hindu Mahasabha leader Pooja Pandey, husband arrested for recreating Mahatma Gandhi's assassination

    By
    |

    Aligarh, Feb 06: The Aligarh police on Friday has arrested Hindu Mahasabha's Pooja Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey from Tappal, for recreating Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

    Hindu Mahasabha leader Pooja Pandey, husband arrested for recreating Mahatma Gandhis assassination

    Pooja Pandey is the national secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha.

    Speaking to ANI, Pandey who was later produced in court said,"No regrets. We have not committed any crime. We have used our Constitutional right."

    Pandey landed herself in trouble after she shot at Gandhi's effigy using an artificial gun, after which 'blood' started flowing out of the effigy.

    The incident happened in Aligarh on January 30, a day which is observed as 'Martyr's Day' to commemorate Gandhi's death anniversary. The Hindu Mahasabha leader also garlanded the statue of Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist who had shot dead Gandhi in 1948. The Mahasabha had announced that it would observe Gandhi's death anniversary as 'Shaurya Diwas'.

    Earlier, five people were arrested for allegedly burning an effigy of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. As per the police reports, the suspects allegedly belonged to the right-wing All India Hindu Mahasabha.

    Read more about:

    hindu mahasabha mahatma gandhi assassination

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue