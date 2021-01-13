Even after 7 decades Nathuram Godse makes headlines every now and then

Pragya Thakur issues second apology in Lok Sabha, says she didn’t call Godse a ‘deshbhakt’

Hindu Mahasabha closes study centre named for Godse

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Gwalior, Jan 13: The Hindu Mahasabha closed a study centre named for Nathuram Godse following an intervention by the district administration.

The "Gyanshaala" or study centre, opened at the Mahasabha''s office in Daulatganj area here two days ago, had created controversy as it was named for Godse, Mahatma Gandhi''s assassin.

Additional District Magistrate Kishore Kanyal said that after learning about the study centre, preventive orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were imposed in Daulatganj area.

To spread awareness on patriotism, Hindu Mahasabha opens 'gyanshala' for Nathuram Godse

Such orders are issued to prevent anything that may lead to breach of peace.

"We discussed the issue with Mahasabha office-bearers and told them they should not do anything that can disturb the peace. They promised not to break the law and said they would close the centre," Kanyal told reporters.

Mahasabha''s national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said the study centre will be closed but the organization will continue to organize inspirational programs about patriots.

The objective of setting up a Gyanshaala was fulfilled as people became "aware", he added.

On Sunday, Bharadwaj had said the Nathuram Godse Gyanshaala will educate the young generation about various aspects of Partition as well as the lives of national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap.