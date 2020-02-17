Hindu Mahasabha chief says coronavirus is an 'avatar' to punish non-vegetarians

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 17: Amid the dreadful coronavirus outbreak the Hindu Mahasabha believes it as an 'avatar' to punish non-vegetarians.

The National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani said that Corona is not a virus, but avatar for the protection of poor creatures. It is like giving punishment to to the one who eats them.

He even gave the representation of an analogy with Lord Narsingh taking an avatar to kill a demon. He said this is a lesson for the Chinese of not torturing animals and turning vegetarian.

It may sound bizarre, however, Chakrapani claimed that there's a way out of such fatal epidemic for the Chinese.

As per the National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha, the Chinese president Xi Jinping should make an idol of Corona and seek forgiveness.

He also added that all non-vegetarian Chinese mass should pledge of not harming any innocent creatures in future.

Coronavirus: Group of Ministers chair meeting to review, monitor and evaluate deadly virus

He, however, assured Indians of not being wary of the deadly virus.

According to Chakrapani, Indians are immune to the deadly coronavirus as they are God worshipping and Gau Raksha believer.

The statement coming from the Hindu Mahasabha has left many shocked.