Hindu couple ties the nuptial knot at Kerala Mosque

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19: India is a secular country and it is proved as a Hindu couple tied knot at Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque in Alappuzha's Kayamkulam in Kerala on Sunday.

Reportedly, after the bride's mother was unable to raise money for the wedding, the mosque committee decided to help her and the marriage was performed as per Hindu rituals.

This comes amid the contentious implementation of citizenship law across the country. The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the citizenship law will not be implemented in the state.

In the last couple of months, the nation has witnessed massive violence triggered by the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The contentious law aimed at giving citizenship to the Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan have drawn the ire of many and this has resulted in violent protests nationwide.

Circular from Syro-Malabar church read out during Sunday mass

However, amid the protest across the country against CAA, the Cheruvally Muslim Jamaat mosque came up with an act of brotherhood and peace and helped a poor girl to enter a new life by tying the nuptial knot.