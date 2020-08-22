YouTube
    Hindi domination, says DMK MP Kanimozhi, writes to Ayush ministry

    By
    |

    Chennai, Aug 22: DMK MP Kanimozhi demanded the suspension of AYUSH secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha for allegedly asking non-Hindi speaking doctors to leave a training session.

    Kanimozhi
    Kanimozhi

    "The statement of Secretary of the Union Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha that non-Hindi speaking participants could leave during a Ministry's training session speaks volumes about the Hindi domination being imposed. This is highly condemnable," Kanimozhi tweeted.

    Let's not equate Hindi with nationalism, says S M Krishna on Kanimozhi episode

    "The government should place the Secretary under suspension and initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings. How long is this attitude of excluding non-Hindi speakers to be tolerated?" Kanimozhi added.

    Earlier this month, Kanimozhi said a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer had asked her if she was Indian, when she requested the woman official to speak in Tamil or English. Following the incident, the CISF had sought details and "ordered an enquiry into the matter".

    Story first published: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 17:55 [IST]
