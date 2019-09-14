Amit Shah pitches for Hindi as India's national language, triggers debate

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 14: Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday emphasised on the ability of Hindi to bring entire India together and to have a common language that becomes the mark of its identity in the world.

Batting for 'one nation, one language' on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah said, "India is a country of different languages ​​and every language has its own importance but it is necessary to have a common language that becomes the mark of identity of the country. Today, if a language can keep the country united, it is the widely-spoken Hindi language."

भारत विभिन्न भाषाओं का देश है और हर भाषा का अपना महत्व है परन्तु पूरे देश की एक भाषा होना अत्यंत आवश्यक है जो विश्व में भारत की पहचान बने। आज देश को एकता की डोर में बाँधने का काम अगर कोई एक भाषा कर सकती है तो वो सर्वाधिक बोले जाने वाली हिंदी भाषा ही है। pic.twitter.com/hrk1ktpDCn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

In another tweet, the home minister also appealed the Indians to increase the usage of Hindi language to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Today, on the occasion of Hindi Day, I appeal to all the citizens of the country that we should increase the use of our mother tongue and also use the Hindi language as one language to realise the dreams of Bapu and iron man Sardar Patel. Happy Hindi Day," he said.

Shah's statement triggered a row with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asserting that Hindi is not the mother tongue of every Indian and asked him to appreciate the country's diversity. He also slammed Shah for imposing one language on the country.

"Hindi isn't every Indian's "mother tongue". Could you try appreciating the diversity & beauty of the many mother tongues that dot this land? Article 29 gives every Indian the right to a distinct language, script and culture. India's much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva," Owaisi tweeted.

Every year, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas. On this day in 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted Hindi as one of the official languages of the Republic of India.

In June, the Draft New Educational Policy 2019 had created an uproar, especially in the southern states, after a clause recommended mandatory Hindi teaching in all schools.