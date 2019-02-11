  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Himalayan glaciers’ melting down puts billions of South Asians at risk

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 11: If the phenomenon of global warming continues even at a rate of 1.5 degrees Celsius, a third of the Hindukush Himalayas is set to melt, causing a massive mayhem across parts of South Asia, a new report has said.

    Himalayan glaciers’ melting down puts billions of South Asians at risk
    Representational Image

    According to a piece in 'The Conversation' penned by Anthony Dosseto, an associate professor at the University of Wollongong, Australia, rain in the Himalayas falls mainly in the monsoon times between June and September and they bring heavy rain causing devastating floods, like that happened in North India in 2013 which saw evacuation of over a lakh people.

    Also Read | Higher reaches of Uttarakhand receive season's first snowfall

    Besides the heavy monsoon causing floods, landslides can also dam the river and when it bursts, it can lead to huge flooding.

    "In the Himalayas, a study tracking the 1,000-year history of large floods showed that heavy rainfall and landslide-dam burst are the main causes," 'The Conversation' article said.

    The writer also pointed out that when the glaciers melt, they can create natural dams they can too burst and cause floods in the valley, threatening lives of several thousands of inhabitants.

    Read more about:

    himalayas south asia glaciers flood

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue