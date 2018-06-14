English

Himachal reels under scorching heat

    The lower hills of Himachal Praesh reeled under scorching heat with Una in the Shiwalik foothills being the hottest in the state at 43.4 degrees Celsius.

    Image for representational purpose only

    Moderate rains occurred at some places and Saloni recorded 31 mm rains, followed by Chhatrari 16 mm, Chamba 6 mm and Dharamshala and Jogindernagar 3 mm.

    The local MeT office has predicted rains and thunder showers in mid hills over next six days and rains and thundershowers in lower hills, and rains or snow in higher hills from June 15 onwards and dry weather tomorrow.

    The sky remained partially overcast and chilly winds swept Shimla and its surrounding areas, but the mercury maintained a rising trend and the state capital recorded maximum and minimum temperatures at 26.1 degrees and 18.7 degrees.

    The minimum temperatures also rose marginally in lower hills and Una and Nahan recorded a low of 25.5 degree and 24.9 degree, five degrees and three degrees above the normal.

    Keylong, Manali and Kalpa recorded minimum temperature at 10.4 degrees, 10.8 degrees and 11.0 degrees Celsius.

    The mercury rose by few degrees in lower hills and Bilaspur recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 6:09 [IST]
