Himachal Pradesh: Three candidates file nominations

Shimla, Apr 22: Three candidates filed their nomination papers for two of total four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, a state election official said.

Shiv Lal Thakur (64), affiliated with the Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party, and independent candidate Guman Singh (59) have filed their nominations for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, he added. Independent candidate Ravi (39) has filed his nomination from the Shimla seat. The process of filing of nomination papers in Himachal Pradesh started Monday with the issuance of notification for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The last date for filing nominations is April 29.

Nomination papers cannot be presented to Returning Officers (ROs) concerned on Saturday and Sunday. The scrutiny of the nominations will be done on April 30 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be May 2.

The nominations will be filed in the office of respective Returning Officers-cum-Deputy Commissioners (ROs cum DCs) from 11 am to 3 pm from April 22 to 29.

Nomination papers are to be filed with RO cum DC Kangra for the Kangra Parliamentary constituency, RO cum DC Mandi for Mandi, RO cum DC Hamirpur for Hamirpur and RO cum DC Shimla for the Shimla (SC) seat, the official added. The polling on all the four seats will be held on May 19.

