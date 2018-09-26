Himachal Pradesh: Severe cold in Lahaul-Spiti, 1 dead

Shimla, Sep 26: One woman was dead and two Border Roads Organisation labourers injured in Keylong Sarai area, in Lahaul-Spiti district, due to severe cold conditions on Wednesday.

The body of the deceased person and the two injured persons to be airlifted soon.

Akshay Sood, ADM, said, "People from different parts of Lahaul will be airlifted to Stingri helipad. Our priority is an immediate evacuation and bringing people to safety. We have also dispatched food items for the stranded tourists."

Over 500 tourists including IIT Roorkee students, who were stuck up in the sudden heavy snow in the tribal Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh over last two days, were on Tuesday shifted to safer locations in the area. They would soon be moved out of Lahaul, said an official release here.

Heavy rains and snowfall have brought down the temperature in the state. Two days ago there was heavy snowfall in Lahaul Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur districts too, with 1.5 feet snow recorded at Rohtang Pass.