Himachal Pradesh Power minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shimla, Aug 06: Sukhram Chaudhary, Himachal Pradesh Power Minister tested positive for COVID19. He took oath as state minister in Shimla on July 30.

In a Facebook post, the MPP (multi purpose projects) and power minister stated that his personal assistant Sonu Chaudhary had tested COVID-19 positive. So, he got himself tested and his report is positive, he added.

Suriname's Indian-origin President Chandrika Parasad Santokhi takes oath in Sanskrit

The legislator from Sirmaur's Paonta Sahib requested those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves quarantined and tested for COVID-19.

Sukh Ram Chaudhary was inducted in the state cabinet along with two other MLAs on July 30.