Himachal Pradesh: Man held with 2 kg poppy husk in Kangra

Dharamshala (HP), Sep 19: A man was held with around 2 kg of poppy husk in Kangra district on Wednesday, police said.

SP Santosh Patial said, “During patrolling at Milwan village, staff of Indora police station seized 1 kg 904 gram poppy husk from the possession of one Mangal Dass (48), son of Chaman Lal from Indora tehsil."

A case under NDPS Act was registered and the accused was arrested. In another check, 9.42 gram of heroin was seized by the police at Mazra village from a one Rajinder Kumar (32), son of Bachan Dass of ward no 3, Mazra tehsil, Indora, officials said.

A case under NDPS Act was registered.

PTI