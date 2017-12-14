Himachal Pradesh: India Today-Axis My India forecast big win for BJP

India Today-Axis My India Opinion Poll project 47 to 55 seats to BJP , Congress 13 to 20 and others 0-2 in Himachal Pradesh . The opinion poll projected big win for BJP. Himachal Pradesh is 68-seats state. Majority mark is 35 sets.

More women voters participated in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections this year than men with the total turnout recorded at 74.61 per cent, reports claimed. Over 19,10,582 female voters exercised their voting rights against 18,11,061 male voters in the hill state.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Poll was held on November 9 and results will be declared on December 18.

OneIndia News