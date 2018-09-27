Himachal Pradesh: IAF rescues 10 women, 3 children, deploys 2 more choppers

German nationals airlifted

Nine persons, three of them German nationals, airlifted from a camp in Sarchu and dropped in Kullu on the second day of rescue operations, admitted to hospital. They were rescued from several places in the state and kept at a camp in Sarchu.

Indian Air Force deploys more choppers

Indian Air Force is inducting two more Cheetah helicopters to assistance in rescue and relief operations underway in the hill state. Two Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and one Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) were deployed yesterday.

Roads have been opened

Around 300 people stranded in various parts of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district have been rescued on Wednesday and most of the 600 roads of the state have been re-opened after being blocked following fresh snowfall. Around 200 people are still stranded there, an official told PTI.

Stranded tourist

Stranded tourists being brought to Kullu after they were rescued by the Indian Air Force from snow-bound Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, Sep 26, 2018. (PTI Photo)