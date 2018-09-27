  • search

Himachal Pradesh: IAF rescues 10 women, 3 children, deploys 2 more choppers

    Shimla, Sep 27: Indian Air Force's rescue operation is in full swing in to rescue rescue tourists and people stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Spiti-Lahaul. Also, chopper dropped food packets, relief material in rain affected areas of Manali.

    Ten women and three children from a remote shelter near Chhota Dara and brought to Kullu. Few men are still stranded at the spot and were provided food packets, relief materials & medicines, reported news agency ANI.

    German nationals airlifted

    Nine persons, three of them German nationals, airlifted from a camp in Sarchu and dropped in Kullu on the second day of rescue operations, admitted to hospital. They were rescued from several places in the state and kept at a camp in Sarchu.

    Indian Air Force deploys more choppers

    Indian Air Force is inducting two more Cheetah helicopters to assistance in rescue and relief operations underway in the hill state. Two Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and one Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) were deployed yesterday.

    Roads have been opened

    Around 300 people stranded in various parts of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district have been rescued on Wednesday and most of the 600 roads of the state have been re-opened after being blocked following fresh snowfall. Around 200 people are still stranded there, an official told PTI.

    Stranded tourist

    Stranded tourists being brought to Kullu after they were rescued by the Indian Air Force from snow-bound Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, Sep 26, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Read more about:

    himachal pradesh iaf shimla

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 13:29 [IST]
