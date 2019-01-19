Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snowfall, rain likely on Jan 21, 22

Shimla, Jan 19: The minimum temperature in most parts of Himachal Pradesh improved marginally on Saturday, the meteorological department said but warned that heavy snowfall and rain in high and mid hills of the state are likely on January 21 and 22.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 5.2C, Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said. The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 1.8C, he said. Shimla, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minimum temperatures of 7.7C, 5.7C and 3.2C, respectively.

Singh warned that heavy snowfall and rain in high and mid hills are likely on January 21 and 22. He predicted snowfall and rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh till January 24.

A western disturbance is affecting northwest India. As a result, light rain and snowfall will occur at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, he said. Thereafter, distribution and intensity of the rain and snowfall will increase and widespread rain and snowfall will occur in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday to Thursday, he said.

