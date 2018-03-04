Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains, snowfall lash several parts of state

Shimla, Mar 4: The tribal areas and other higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh experienced another spell of moderate snowfall while heavy rains lashed several parts of the state.

The Rohtang Pass and Kothi received 30 cm and 20 cm of fresh snowfall while Kalpa and Pooh recorded 9 cm of snow. Narkanda, Chitkul and Chansel Pass also received fresh snowfall. Intermittent heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and Manali was wettest in the region with 52 mm rainfall. Bhuntar and Sarahan received 23 mm and 20 mm rainfall followed by 15 mm rainfall in Rajgarh , Pooh and Dalhousie, 14 mm in Bajaura, 13 mm in Bijahi , 12 mm in Reckong Peo and Narkanda, 8 mm in Kufri, Mandi and Rohru, 7 mm in Shimla, Sundernagar and Jubbal, 6mm in Jubbarhatti.

The minimum temperatures dropped to minus 2.1 degrees Celsius at Keylong, minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Manali and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius at Kalpa, followed by 5.0 degrees Celsius in Shimla, 7.0 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, 8.5 degrees Celsius in Solan, 8.7 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar and Dharamshala, 11.6 degrees Celsius in Mahan and 15.2 degrees Celsius in Una.

Una was hottest in the region with a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 23.8 degrees Celsisus in Sundernagar, 21.4 degrees Celsius in Nahan, 19.8 degrees in Solan, 18.8 degrees Celsius in Dharamshala and Palampur, 16.0 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar, 14.7 degrees Celsius in Shimla, 12.0 degrees Celsius in Manali, 4.8 degrees Celsius in Kalpa and 3.1 degrees Celsius in Keylong. The MeT office here has predicted rainfall at some places in mid and higher hills tomorrow and dry weather in the region over the next four days.

PTI

