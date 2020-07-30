YouTube
    Himachal Pradesh cabinet expanded

    By
    |

    Shimla, July 30: The Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday, with the induction of three ministers.

    Those inducted as cabinet ministers are Paonta Sahib MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania and Ghumarwin MLA Rajinder Garg.

    Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to the new ministers at a function in the Raj Bhawan. COVID-19 protocols were followed at the event.

    Sukh Ram and Rajinder Garg took oath in Hindi, while Pathania in English.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 11:59 [IST]
