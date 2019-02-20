  • search
    Himachal Pradesh: Avalanche hits Kinnaur; 5 Army jawans feared dead

    Shimla, Feb 20: An avalanche hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district in which five Army jawans are feared dead, said reports

    It was earlier reported that one Army jawan was killed and five others were trapped. But a latest report says that five are feared dead now.

    The avalanche hit the army personnel in Namgya region. The operation is underway to rescue the trapped personnel.

    ITBP and district police personnel are carrying out the rescue operation.

    Also Read | 10 policemen trapped as avalanche strikes J&K's Kulgam district

    Earlier this month, an avalanche buried 10 people in Kashmir following two days of heavy snowfall across the region.

    Last week, the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) had issued a warning for snow and avalanche in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.

    In January, rain and snowfall lashed many parts of north India, with two people getting killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Also Read | 2 killed in J&K avalanche as rain, snowfall lash north India

    On Jan 18, a massive avalanche hit a high altitude mountain pass in Ladakh killing 10 people. Rescuers took almost a week to retrieve the bodies.

