Himachal Pradesh: 7 BJP workers injured after bus overturns in Kullu district

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kullu, May 16: At least seven injured after a bus carrying workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Nagni village of Banjar area.

"Rajkumar Chandel, Additional SP Kullu told news agency ANI,''Seven injured after a bus carrying 45 BJP workers overturned at Nagni village in Banjar area of Kullu district. Injured have been shifted to local hospital.", Additional Superintendent of Police, Kullu told news agency ANI.

Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment.