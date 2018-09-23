  • search

Himachal Pradesh: 20 stranded at Rohtang Pass rescued

By PTI
    Lahaul-Spiti (HP), Sep 23: At least 20 stranded people have been rescued from the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official said.

    They were stranded due to the closure of the Rohtang Pass after heavy snowfall, Lieutenant Colonel D S Bisht said.

    After getting information, a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) truck was sent and they were brought to Manali safely with the help of Col A K Awasthi and Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus, Bisht said.

    Rohtang Pass witnessed about four feet of fresh snowfall on Sunday. The people should take utmost care while coming out of their homes in the area, the officer added.

