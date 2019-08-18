  • search
    Himachal Pradesh: 18 killed in rain-related incidents

    By PTI
    Shimla, Aug 18: At least 18 people were killed and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, officials said. Eight people died in Shimla, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts, they added.

    Landslides hit a spot near the RTO office here, leaving three persons dead. One person sustained injuries in the incident, police said. In Narkand area of Shimla district, two Nepalese died and three were injured after when a tree fell on their house.

    In another incident, a labourer was killed and six injured as the wall of a house collapsed in the Lower Cemetery area following heavy rainfall early Sunday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shah Alam, who hailed from Bihar's Kishanganj district.

    In another incident, a man was killed after a landslide hit his truck on the national highway near Hatkoti Kenchi in Shimla's Rohru subdivision. In Chamba district, two persons were killed in a house collapse. The incident took place at Lona in Mehla subdivision at 3.30 am, killing a 70-year-old man and a 7-year-old child, Chamba SP Monica Bhutunguru said.

    In Kullu, a man was washed away in Sujwad Nullah when locals were trying to rescue him. The deceased has been identified as Chooni Lal. Besides, a tourist died due to a landslide in Balarga between Manikaran and Barsheni, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Richa Verma said. In Solan district, two persons were killed in a building collapse at Manakpura in Baddi tehsil.

