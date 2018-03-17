Himachal HC stays probe in sexual assault case against actor Jeetendra

Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday stayed the probe against actor Jeetendra in a molestation case registered on his cousin's complaint.

In a complaint made to police, his cousin sister had accused him of sexually assaulting her in January 1971 at a hotel in Shimla.

As per the complaint, the incident took place in January 1971, when the victim was 18 and Jeetendra was 28. It happened when he "arranged" for the victim to join him from New Delhi in Shimla on the set of his movie without the complainant's "awareness".

The victim has claimed that on the night they reached Shimla, Jeetendra returned to the room in an inebriated state, joined the two separate beds and sexually assaulted her.

In the online complaint made after 47 years she had demanded for the registration of FIR against him.

Jeetendra has dubbed the charges as "baseless", and a "miserable effort by a jealous competitor to disrupt his business activities".

Jeetendra through his counsel had challenged the FIR registered against him and had requested for the quashing of FIR. His counsel pleaded in the court that how police registered the FIR that too without any preliminary investigation and without having any evidence.

Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor, is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry.

