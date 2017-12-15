Himachal: CBI announces Rs10 lakh reward for info on Kotkhai gangrape-murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone from general public for providing credible information resulting in arrest of real culprits in Shimla rape and murder of a minor girl.

Earlier, CBI had arrested IG Zaidi, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manoj Joshi, sub-inspector (SI) Rajinder Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Deep Chand Sharma, head constables Surat Singh, Mohan Lal, Rafiq Ali and Ranjit Singh last Tuesday, and taken them to New Delhi.

The girl, a Class X student, had gone missing on July 4 and her naked body was recovered from Haliala forests in Kotkhai on July 6.

The accused had lured her into the vehicle by offering a lift. They then took turns to rape her before the murder. Her body was found at a nearby forest two days later. Police have arrested all six people involved in the crime.

The accused were farm labourers, aged between 19 and 42 years, and settled in Kotkhai area. The police described the crime as a "blind rape-murder case".

OneIndia News