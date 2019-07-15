Himachal building collapse: 6 jawans among 7 killed, Rescue operations continue

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Solan, July 15: Six Army personnel were among the 7 people killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The incident was reported from Solan district of the state on Sunday, which also left many others injured.

A total of 37 people were trapped in the building when it fell amidst heavy rains in the area. So far, 17 army personnel and 11 civilians people have been rescued, while 7 bodies retrieved from the debris. As many as 7 army personnel are still feared to be trapped.

Those rescued sustained multiple injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital. Rescue operations are on as seven more remain trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the building collapse site in Solan.

Solan building collapse: 5 dead, 9 still trapped under debris; CM to visit on Monday

Ram Thakur said,''It is very unfortunate. Rescue operation was started immediately. Orders have been given to investigate the cause of the collapse. As per info received till now, the building structure was not as per specifications.''

According to Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC) KC Chaman, at least 42 people were trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building of which 28 including 17 Army personnel and 11 civilians, have been rescued.