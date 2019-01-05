Himachal: 6 children among 7 killed after school bus falls in gorge in Sirmaur

India

oi-Deepika S

Shimla, Jan 5: Six children and the driver of their school bus died this morning when the vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district. The bus was transporting the children to DAV school in the district's Sangrah town, when it skidded off the road.

According to Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain, 12 children have been injured and admitted to a local hospital.

Prima facie the accident occurred after the driver lost control while negotiating a curve.

The accident occurred in Sangrah town on Saturday morning. A private bus carrying students of DAV School fell into a gorge. Seven people - six schoolchildren and the bus driver - were killed, Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Rohit Malpani said.

The twelve people injured in the accident have been hospitalised. The condition of some of them is critical, he said, adding more details are awaited.

The children who died on the spot were identified as Samir, 5, Adarsh, 7 and Kartik, 14. Abhishek, his sister Sanjana and Naitik Chauhan died after they were rushed to hospital.

Ten of the 12 injured children were identified as Sandhaya, Rakshita, Anjali, Rajiv, Aayush, Vaishnavi, Dhruv, Mannat, Aarushi and Sunder Singh, according to news agency PTI.

Sirmaur district is located around 150 km away from the state capital.