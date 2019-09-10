  • search
    Hilarious! To avoid being fined, Vadodara man pastes DL, RC, insurance slip doc on helmet

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Sep 10: As the new traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 led to hefty fines for many commuters, an insurance agent hailing from Gujarat's Vadodara has pasted all required documents including Driving License (DL), Registration Certificate (RC), insurance, on his helmet to avoid any penalty while driving.

    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    R Shah, a resident of Vadodara, who pasted the documents on his helmet said that this will help him not facing any fines as per new traffic regulations.

    "Helmet is the first thing I put on before riding a bike, that's why I pasted all documents on it so I don't face any fines as per new traffic regulations," said Shah.

    While the Gujarat government introduced a new motor-vehicle bill to provide relief to the vehicle owners, this way to avoid fines came up as innovative but amusing at the same time.

    The auto-driver was given a hefty challan receipt for drunk driving and for not carrying the necessary documents including the driving licence, vehicle insurance and the pollution under control (PUC) certificate.

    Moreover, the revised Motor Vehicles Act was implemented on September 1, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 18:16 [IST]
