Hilarious interaction by frustrated employee of Goa Electricity Board on Twitter

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Goa Electricity Department's Twitter handle was full of life and a tweet by it, which is now deleted had gone viral.

I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding away from you all until supply restored and mobile and laptop charged, an employee who seemed frustrated wrote on the Twitter handle of the Goa Electricity Department.

While the tweets were deleted, a user posted them from his account. The handle continued to give candid responses. To the tweet, the user wrote, 'what?' To this the account replied, "why What??? or why surprise??? I am also a consumer like you now out of office but only a dept person on Twitter. No special service to me I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any."

The user then writes, 'arrey don't get upset all good. To this the board replied, 'not upset but you must known that I am with you all."

These tweets led to speculation that the account of the board may be hacked. To this the employee replied, "I do not think a hacker would work so late to lose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info. They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note."

There has been a lot of power cuts in Goa caused due to fierce winds and thunderstorms. The power according to the electricity department was restored by morning in several areas.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:25 [IST]