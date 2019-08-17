Hilarious! Google shows Pak PM Imran Khan on searching beggar or ‘bhikari'

New Delhi, Aug 17: How hilarious can be Google search results sometimes! Google's algorithm displays Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's image on searching the term 'bhikari' (beggar). After Donald Trump now it is Imran khan. On Friday, when People searched for Beggar in Urdu, images of Imran Khan began to appear.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump appeared when people searched for word 'idiot'.

Pakistan's attempts on convincing the international community to accept their vote on Kashmir has turned the nation into a laughter.

Google image search result earlier also showed the pictures of the Pakistan national flag when searched for best toilet paper in the world. This occured after the terror attack on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 jawans in Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in January.

Social media is at ablaze with screenshots of the search engine displaying images the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's image on searching the term 'bhikari' (beggar) just like how the Pakistan flag showed #besttoiletpaperintheworld. Similarly, this time Imran Khan's beggar image is trending on Twitter.

Taking the incident seriously, the Pakistan government said that its a big conspiracy against them. The Pakistani government has also complained about this matter to Google.

Earlier, in order to understand, how Google search engine algorithms function, a Democratic congresswoman has asked CEO Sundar Pichai regarding the issue when Donald Trump appeared as people searched for word 'idiot'.