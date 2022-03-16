Karnataka High Court’s ruling on Hijab ban fails to uphold principle of freedom to religious practices: Pak

Bengaluru, Mar 16: In a landmark verdict, the Karnataka High Court held that hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice of Islam. The court upheld the state government's order banning the use of any cloth on the campus that could disturb peace, harmony and public order.

Expressing disappointment over the HC ruling, the Ameer-E-Shariat Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi has called for state-wide bandh on Mar 17.

In a video message, Rashadi said, "on March 17 there will be a complete Bandh across the Karnataka State for the entire day."

He appealed to every section of the Muslim community will have to participate in the bandh.

"Make it successful and convey to the rulers that it is possible to get education while adhering to the religious practices. We also request every Justice loving people and the Millat-e-Islamia to follow bandh," Rashadi said.

The Maulana also asked youth to be peaceful during Bandh.

"Youths are requested that they should not impose bandh by closing shops forcibly, indulge in sloganeering or processions. This bandh will be completely peaceful, silent and aimed at only expressing our anger," the religious leader said.

Meanwhile, the six Muslim girl students of the Government Pre University Girls College in the coastal town of Udupi did not turn up for classes on Wednesday, a day after their petition seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court.

Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik said his organisation is approaching the High Court seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Campus Front of India leader Attaullah Punjalkate.

"We have decided today in Dharwad that we will seek contempt of court proceedings against Attaullah for calling the court order unconstitutional," Muthalik said.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 15:16 [IST]