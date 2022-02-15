Hijab row: Several Muslim leaders meet Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 15: Amid a row on wearing hijab in classrooms, several leaders of minority community including Zameer Ahmad, Rizwan Arshad, Khanija Fathima, Tanveer Sait, Saleem Ahmad, and UT Khader met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru today.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, had earlier requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into the classroom by wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijabs in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the hijab to the campus and entered the classroom after removing the scarves, the college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

"The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing as such and since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces," Rudre Gowda had said.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:13 [IST]