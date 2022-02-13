Hijab-clad woman will become India's PM one day: Asaduddin Owaisi

Amit Shah to give detailed reply on Asaduddin Owaisi firing incident in Parliament on Feb 7

New Delhi, Feb 13: Amid Hijab controversy, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, proclaimed that a 'Hijab-clad woman will be PM of India, one day'.

Owaisi tweeted a 43-second video wherein, he said that women wearing hijabs will go to college, become district collectors, magistrates, doctors, businesswomen and so on.

"I may not be alive to see it, but mark my words, one day a hijab-wearing girl will be the Prime Minister," Owaisi said.

"If our daughters decide and tell their parents they want to wear hijabs, their parents will support them. Let's see who can stop them!," he added.

Karnataka is witnessing a massive protest from Muslims girl students who were denied entry in schools for wearing hijab. The controversy began in December last year when a few women students in hijabs were denied entry into a government pre-university college in Udupi.

As a counter, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves, leading to tensions in campus and outside.

On January 1 this year, six Muslim girl students of the government PU college for women in Udupi attended a press conference in the coastal town held by Campus Front of India (CFI) leaders protesting against the college authorities denying them entry inside classroom wearing hijab (headscarf).

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijabs inside classes which was not allowed. Till then, Muslim students used to wear hijab to the campus and entered the classroom after removing it.

The Karnataka High Court in its interim order has restrained all students, regardless of their religion and faith, from wearing saffron shawls (bhagwa), scarfs, hijabs, religious flags or the like within classrooms until further orders.

Story first published: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 16:30 [IST]