Highway ban protests in J&K get louder

By Anuj Cariappa

Jammu, Apr 14: National Conference activists Saturday protested in the highway township of Banihal against the ban on the movement of civilian traffic twice a week on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The protesters, led by National Conference district president, Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen, staged the protest to press for revocation of the "anti-people" and "authoritarian" order.

The nearly 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, will remain closed for civilian traffic on Wednesday and Sunday from 4 am to 5 pm till May 31 to facilitate smooth movement of security convoys.

"Such an unprecedented move is first in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. It has turned out as a nightmare for the commuters on the highway as also various towns, suburbs and rural pockets on the route.

"The proponents of such an order have not applied their mind, which speaks volumes about their disconnect with the people, who have been pushed to the wall," Shaheen said addressing the protesters.

The NC leader hoped that governor Satya Pal Malik would undertake immediate review of the situation and revoke the ban in the larger interest of the people especially those living along the highway.