  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Highlights of the RBI Governor’s press briefing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das during a media briefing announced a host of measures to lift the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Highlights of the RBI Governor’s press briefing

    From a repo rate cut to allowing banks a moratorium on payment of instalments, Das made several announcements:

    Tough times don’t last, tough institutions do: RBI Governor

    Let us take a look at the highlights:

    • Repo rate cut by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent.
    • RBI will undertake repo operation of up to Rs 1 lakh crore to infuse liquidity into market
    • Cash reserve ratio of all banks reduced by 100 bps to 3 per cent with effect from March 28 for 1 year.
    • Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity to be injected into system.
    • RBI permits all lending institutions to allow 3-month moratorium on payment of instalments on term loans.
    • Moratorium on term loan will not classify as default or impact credit history of borrower.
    • It was decided to reduce the cash reserve ration of all banks by 100 basis points to 3 per cent on net demand and test liabilities with effect from the fortnight beginning March 28 for a period of one year.

    More RESERVE BANK OF INDIA News

    Read more about:

    reserve bank of india shaktikanta das repo rate coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X