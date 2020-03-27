Highlights of the RBI Governor’s press briefing

New Delhi, Mar 27: The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das during a media briefing announced a host of measures to lift the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

From a repo rate cut to allowing banks a moratorium on payment of instalments, Das made several announcements:

Tough times don’t last, tough institutions do: RBI Governor

Let us take a look at the highlights:

Repo rate cut by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent.

RBI will undertake repo operation of up to Rs 1 lakh crore to infuse liquidity into market

Cash reserve ratio of all banks reduced by 100 bps to 3 per cent with effect from March 28 for 1 year.

Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity to be injected into system.

RBI permits all lending institutions to allow 3-month moratorium on payment of instalments on term loans.

Moratorium on term loan will not classify as default or impact credit history of borrower.

