Highlights of PM Modi’s address to the nation

New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the nation-wide lockdown would be extended until May 3.

The key message that the PM sent out is that we cannot let our guard now and the situation needs to be closely monitored.

Here are the highlights of the Prime Minister's speech:

We cannot let out guard down now. The hotspots have to be alert and the places which are emerging as hotspots need to be closely monitored.

Essential activities may be allowed in areas which show improvement after April 20.

We will monitor until April 20 how well the districts are doing. Those places where the situation improves, few relaxations will be made.

Easing difficulty of the farmer and poor is my priority.

Detailed guidelines on the lockdown will be issued tomorrow.

We can defeat coronavirus, if we have patience.

All attempts are being made so that the poor and farmers are least affected.

The country has benefited from social distancing and lockdown.

We had to pay the price, but saving lives is more important.

The battle is strong and this is due to your cooperation.

India did not wait for the problem to grow.

I want seven promises from you and they are:

Look after the elderly. Give them extra care

Adhere to the lockdown and social distancing. Masks and face covers are a must

Follow guidelines of Ayush ministry and boost your immunity

Download the ArogyaSetu app and encourage friends and family to do so

Help the poor, feed them as much as possible

Please ensure that none lose their jobs

Respect the doctors, frontline health workers and police personnel